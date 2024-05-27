At least four hurt due to ''Aghon'': NDRRMC

At least four people were injured due to “Aghon” which became a severe tropical storm late Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its 8 am report, the NDRRMC said the injured were in the Bicol region. No details were given.

A total of 2,734 individuals or 513 families were affected by ''Aghon''

Of this number, 523 persons or 34 families were served inside evacuation centers while 2,146 individuals or 469 families were served outside of them.

NDRRMC said 21 houses were damaged in Eastern Visayas, with four that are totally damaged and 17 that are partially damaged.

It added that 19 areas experienced power interruptions in the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

According to the NDRRMC, 5,969 passengers were stranded in several ports of the country.

Of this, 754 were in Calabarzon, 281 were in Mimaropa, 1,484 were in the Bicol region, 695 were in Central Visayas and 2,755 were in Eastern Visayas.

Tropical Wind Signal No. 2 was earlier raised over various parts of Luzon, including Quezon, Rizal, Batangas, and Laguna as the tropical storm slightly intensified. Jaspearl Tan/DMS