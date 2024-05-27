''Aghon'' turns into severe tropical storm

''Aghon'', the country's first weather disturbance in the midst of El Nino, transformed into a severe tropical storm on Sunday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) is not ruling out that it can be a typhoon over over the sea east of Quezon.

As of 5 pm, Pagasa said ''Aghon'' was moving northwestward slowly as it was over the coastal waters of Mauban, Quezon. It has winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour.

Metro Manila, which remains under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One , is expected to experience rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters like Aurora, the eastern portion of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Camarines Norte.

Quezon Province, expected to bear the storm's brunt, will be having rainfall of over 200 millimeters.

Under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three were the eastern section of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban) including Polillo Islands (Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, and Polillo).

Falling under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two were Aurora, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, General Nakar, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio, Jomalig), Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo), the eastern and central portions of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras, Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Teresa), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga)

Areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One were the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue), the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Penaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera), the southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao), Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Rizal, the rest of Batangas, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong), Marinduque, the extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton), the rest of Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur. DMS