Proposed 2024 budget to be sent to Marcos by December

The P5.768 trillion proposed 2024 national budget is expected to be sent to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. by the third week of December, Senator Sonny Angara said.

The bicameral conference committee began their meetings on Thursday at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Makati City.

"We only have two weeks of plenary sessions to go. I think by (December) 13 or 14, definitely by then, we should finish it because the President will be leaving. He will be leaving by mid-December. We want him to sign it before that,” Angara, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, told reporters.

Angara said that just like the House version of the General Appropriations bill, the Senate also realigned the confidential funds of civilian agencies “because we share their view that those funds should really go to the intelligence gatherers and providers.

Both chambers of Congress will reconcile conflicting provisions of their budget bills.

For his part, Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, said the lower chamber will be pushing for a higher allocation for social services to help fight inflation.

“What we prepared for next year, we want to make our social services. We want to fight inflation, the rising prices of rice and provide aid…we need to be ready to help our lower middle class,” Co said.

The House approved the 2024 national budget on September 28, while the Senate approved its counterpart on Wednesday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS