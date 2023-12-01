JCG conducts two-week training for PCG personnel

Japan Coast Guard (JCG) experts trained Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel to improve its arresting techniques at sea as part of its two-week "practical training" for PCG personnel manning multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) acquired from Japan.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Commander Onodera Hiroaki, JCG Chief Advisor to PCG said the one-day arresting technique training held in Manila on Wednesday was participated by almost 30 PCG personnel, three PCG instructors and three JCG experts.

He added that it is the third time that the JCG provided arresting technique training for the PCG where the first training session was conducted last March followed by a second one last August.

Onodera noted the "main purpose of this (two weeks) training is to maintain and enhance the capability of the MRRV crew and officers."

The PCG stressed that "through the training, BRP Teresa Magbanua crew and Coast Guard Fleet members improved their capabilities in apprehending violators aboard vessels".

Onodera said the PCG and JCG are also conducting lectures for Bridge Resource Management and Navigation Safety from Thursday to Friday.

As part of the training that runs from Nov. 20 to December 1, the JCG and PCG also conducted towing activity in Manila Bay last week, small boat operations on November 27 and fire fighting on November 28, both at Pier 13 in South Harbor, Manila. Robina Asido/DMS