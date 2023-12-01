Marcos urges Filipino people to emulate Andres Bonifacio’s heroism; honors unsung modern-day heroes

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Filipino people on Thursday to emulate the heroism of Gat Andres Bonifacio as he honored the unsung modern-day heroes, such as the workers, police, military officers, medical practitioners, teachers and the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In his speech on the 160th Bonifacio Day delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, President Marcos said that Bonifacio is like any ordinary Filipino who dedicated his life fighting for his countrymen and the Philippines.

“Inaanyayahan ko rin ang bawat isa na tularan ang kaniyang kabayanihan at pagmamahal sa bayan, at ipakita ang mga ito sa ating pang-araw-araw na gawain,” President Marcos said in his speech during the 160th birth anniversary of Bonifacio.

“Sa diwa ng bayaning si Gat Andres Bonifacio, tayo’y tinatawag hindi lamang na ialay ang ating buhay para sa Inang Bayan, kundi pati na ang pagbuhos ng ating kahusayan, galing, tapang, at oras, upang ang bawat hakbang natin ay maging ilaw ng pag-asa at inspirasyon para sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Marcos said he can already see Bonifacio’s heroism in the dedication and the love for the country of the Filipino workers, medical workers, teachers, police and military officers, and the OFWs who are bringing Filipino pride around the world.

“Gaya nila, maaari nating Ipagpatuloy ang nasimulan ni Gat Andres Bonifacio, at tiyaking maipamamana natin sa mga kabataan ang tunay at wagas na pagmamahal sa bayan tulad ng kaniyang ipinamalas,” Marcos said.

“Ang bawat isa sa atin ay may mahalagang tungkulin sa pagsulong ng Pilipinas. Lahat ay dapat makilahok sa mga gawaing magpapayaman ng ating kultura, magpapaunlad ng ekonomiya, at lipunan lalo na ngayong sinisikap nating maitaguyod ang isang Bagong Pilpinas,” he added.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos urged everyone to give importance and treasure the freedom that Bonifacio has fought for the Filipino people and the Philippines. Presidential News Desk

Marcos declares last working day of November as “National Bike-to-Work Day”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared the last working day of November as “National Bike-To-Work Day” as part of the government’s efforts to raise public awareness on the viability of cycling as a mode of transportation and promote active transport in the Philippines.

A two-page Proclamation No. 409 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on November 28 highlighted the need to raise public awareness on the viability of cycling as mainstream mode of transportation in order to further improve cycling infrastructure in the Philippines.

The proclamation also aims to promote a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature, ensure a balance between development and environmental protection, and maintain a quality of air that protects human health and welfare.

Marcos designated the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group on Active Transport (IATWG-AT) of the Department of Health (DOH) to lead, coordinate and supervise the observance of the “National Bike-to-Work Day.”

The President also mandated the IATWG-AT to identify the programs, projects and activities for the annual celebration as he urged both the public and private sectors to support to the yearly “National Bike-to-Work Day.” Presidential News Desk