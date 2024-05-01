Metro Manila heat index matches all-time high 45 degrees Celsius

Metro Manila's heat index reached 45 degrees Celsius, the highest on record, for the second time in three days, on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The reading was reported at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

For the Science Garden in Quezon City, it was 42 degrees Celsius for the second straight day.

The highest index for Tuesday was in Dagupan City, Pangasinan of 48 degrees Celsius. This was down by three degrees from Monday, when it topped daily heat indices reports. DMS