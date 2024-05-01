「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

5月1日のまにら新聞から

Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group sub-leader, four followers killed

［ 109 words｜2024.5.1｜英字 (English) ］

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? A sub leader and four followers of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed while five soldiers wounded in series of fighting in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. W illiam Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the troops of the 103 rd Infantry Brigade were conducting combat operation when they clashed with some 12 gunmen in Barangay Cadayonan, Munai, Lanao del Norte on April 29.

“The firefight lasted for about 45 minutes, after which the enemy withdrew toward the west direction,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said another 10-minute firefight took place in Barangay Maganding in the same town. DMS

