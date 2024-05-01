Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group sub-leader, four followers killed

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? A sub leader and four followers of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed while five soldiers wounded in series of fighting in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. W illiam Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the troops of the 103 rd Infantry Brigade were conducting combat operation when they clashed with some 12 gunmen in Barangay Cadayonan, Munai, Lanao del Norte on April 29.

“The firefight lasted for about 45 minutes, after which the enemy withdrew toward the west direction,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said another 10-minute firefight took place in Barangay Maganding in the same town. DMS