English Articles

The first Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) to support digitalization and service enterprises opened in Central Luzon last April 26.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the Government of Japan collaborated to build and launch the centre.

The Digital Transformation Center (DTC) will serve Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and stakeholders in Pampanga. It will enhance digitalization and provide access to training and technology for enterprises.

“The centre will support enterprises in Central Luzon to overcome the digital divide and address the lack of digital infrastructures that make it hard for small businesses to succeed in a digitalized economy,” said Khalid Hassan, Director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines.

Hassan also noted that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the urgent need to support small businesses so that their vulnerabilities during times of economic disruption are reduced.

The DTC aims to boost competitiveness of local businesses and foster job creation by providing access to digital resources and training, contributing to sustainable development in Central Luzon. The centre's establishment reflects the commitment to expand technological capabilities and support the vital role of MSMEs in the region.

The Government of Japan funded the construction of the DTC through the ILO’s Bringing Back Jobs Safely Project. The DTC would meet the training needs of the general public, particularly MSMEs seeking to improve their operations using digitalization as a way of achieving business sustainability.

The Embassy of Japan underscored the value of digitalization, especially in businesses, as one of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We learned to adapt, and as we recover let us continue our way up and further the knowledge that we have gained and utilize it to our great advantage,” in a statement released by the Embassy.

According to the Embassy, Japan is honored to be part of the endeavour, emphasizing Japan’s steadfast support to the Philippines and putting much value on the two countries’ longstanding friendship.

In addition to the DTC construction in Dau, Mabalacat City in Pampanga, the ILO, DICT and Japan also worked closely to build a similar facility in Cotabato City and provide computers and satellite-based internet connectivity in areas where MSMEs face connectivity challenges.

“The DTC comes at a critical time given the government’s thrust to continuously narrow down the digital divide in the Philippines. We at the DICT are eager to broaden the training coverage as part of our ICT literacy and competency development programmes to harness competitiveness of the current and future workforce and the marginalized/special needs sector towards an ICT-enabled society,” said Jeffrey Ian Dy, DICT Undersecretary for Infostructure Management, Cybersecurity, and Upskilling (OUIMCU). International Labour Organization