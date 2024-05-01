Three Chinese research vessels monitored in Ayungin shoal

Three Chinese research vessels were monitored in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal or Second Thomas Shoal for the first time, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesman for West Philippine Sea (WPS) said on Tuesday.

In a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Trinidad announced the monitored presence of three civilian Chinese research vessels in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal since last week.

"We noticed in Ayungin Shoal three Chinese research or survey ships. That's the only difference from last week's report and also one in the east coast," he said.

Trinidad confirmed that it is the first time that the presence of Chinese research vessels in Ayungin Shoal was reported since late last year.

"Yes, in the not so distant past. In the near past yes, at least late last year. I could remember we have not recorded or reported any research vessel so far from China in Ayungin Shoal," he said.

He said the Philippine Navy begun monitoring the three Chinese research vessels in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal from April 24 to 29.

Trinidad also noted an "erratic behavior" from the China flagged research survey vessel Shen Kuo still loitering at the eastern waters of the country.

"Their erratic behavior or their erratic track is indicative of conducting studies or possibly maritime research for whatever reason and the Philippine Air Force on a maritime surveillance flight was able to get a picture of the ship lowering an unidentified equipment probably for scientific research or studies. We are still trying to identify the particular type of equipment that was monitored," he said.

Trinidad said Shen Kuo that was monitored at the eastern waters of Catanduanes is moving towards the southern waters of the country as it reached 30 nautical miles east of Samar province on Tuesday.

He also reiterated that the Philippine Navy is in close coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for the appropriate response to the monitored encroachment of the Chinese research vessel in the eastern waters of the country.

"Yes we were in close coordination with the PCG to be able to send a ship to respond, naval force west to send one but the ship had to be turn back because of unfavorable sea conditions, the coast guard is looking for the most favorable time before it could send out a ship," he said.

Trinidad said the presence of three Chinese research vessels in Ayungin shoal and the one in the east coast, "coincided with Balikatan exercise, it is their way of showing that they are not deterred, they are not scared by what's happening in the West Philippine Sea."

"I look at it, they did this at the same time of Balikatan, the surge in the number of maritime militia was also done to coincide with Balikatan, it was their messaging to show that they are not scared, but their actions indicate otherwise," he said.

Despite the monitored presence of Chinese research vessels and the People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in the Philippine waters during the conduct of Balikatan exercise, Trinidad also noted the "marked change" in the behavior of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

"So far their actions have been consistent. They have behaved. I mentioned that because of the presence of foreign warships, we have seen a change in their behavior because of the multilateral maritime exercise," he said.

"I attribute this to the coalition, to the international coalition that conducted the multilateral maritime exercise, we have seen a marked change in their behavior, along that line expect more multilateral maritime activities in the future, please tell them that," he added. Robina Asido/DMS