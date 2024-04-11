Marcos calls on Muslim community to forge a harmonious society filled with love, prosperity, compassion

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Muslim community to forge a harmonious society filled with love, prosperity and compassion as he extended his warmest greetings in celebration of Eid’l Fitr today, April 10.

In his message,Marcos remi nded the Muslim brothers and sisters of the essence of Eid’l Fitr, which an opportunity to give thanks for the spiritual renewal and nourishment that come after a month-long prayer, sacrifice, and penance.

“Truly, the Festival of Breaking the Fast marks not only the culmination of Ramadan, but also the rededication of one’s journey towards a more disciplined, dignified, and gracious life,” President Marcos said.

“As you take to heart the insights from your devotion, may you become shining examples of humility, peace, and strength among our people as they overcome challenges and nurture their trust in the Almighty,” he added.

The President also prayed for the sustained provision of wisdom and fortitude from Allah amid the continuous work for harmony, prosperity, and compassion in everyone’s home and community.

“It is also my sincere hope that, despite our diversity in beliefs and philosophies, we will remain united by our shared aspiration for a more progressive and resilient nation moving forward,” the chief executive said.

“Let us strive to forge a society where love prevails over indifference, where faith outshines doubt and fear, and where oneness conquers division and discord. May the deepest desires of our hearts be granted. Eid Mubarak,” he added.

Marcos issued Proclamation No. 514, declaring April 10 as a regular holiday “in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness” and to “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.” Presidential News Desk