Metro Manila Council passes a resolution adjusting working schedule of government employees in NCR

Local government units in Metro Manila will adjust its daily working schedules starting April 15 to decongest traffic and the volume of passengers using public transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

During the Bagong Pilipinas Town Hall meeting on traffic concerns with President Ferdinand Marcos in San Juan City on Wednesday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said '' LGUs will start the 7am to 4pm work arrangement in Metro Manila because it was already passed at the Metro Manila Council.''

Artes said based on the "Civil Service Commission there are 645,000 government employees in Metro Manila, of which 22 percent or 145,000 have cars."

He explained that the proposal to adjust the working schedule was made so government employees can avoid rush hour traffic.

Artes said "almost 500,000 government employees can use public transportation" and avoid rush hours when the employees from the private sector in NCR are also traveling home. Robina Asido/DMS