「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,700
$100=P5,620

4月11日のまにら新聞から

Metro Manila Council passes a resolution adjusting working schedule of government employees in NCR

［ 156 words｜2024.4.11｜英字 (English) ］

Local government units in Metro Manila will adjust its daily working schedules starting April 15 to decongest traffic and the volume of passengers using public transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

During the Bagong Pilipinas Town Hall meeting on traffic concerns with President Ferdinand Marcos in San Juan City on Wednesday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said '' LGUs will start the 7am to 4pm work arrangement in Metro Manila because it was already passed at the Metro Manila Council.''

Artes said based on the "Civil Service Commission there are 645,000 government employees in Metro Manila, of which 22 percent or 145,000 have cars."

He explained that the proposal to adjust the working schedule was made so government employees can avoid rush hour traffic.

Artes said "almost 500,000 government employees can use public transportation" and avoid rush hours when the employees from the private sector in NCR are also traveling home. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2024年4月11日 次の記事2024年4月11日
トップページ求人情報を表示しない、ここまで-->

カレンダーからニュース検索

= 2024年04月 =
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30
先月 <<>> 翌月

天気

4月10日のマニラ
日の出 午前５時46分 最高気温 34.7（午後１時）
日の入り 午後６時９分 最低気温 24.3（午前４時30分）

為替

1万円両替レートの動き
マニラ市の市中両替商調べ
＄１ Ｐ取引なし（-）
￥151.85（0.02安）
１万円 Ｐ3,700
＄100 Ｐ5,620

株価

比証券取引所は休業
日経平均株価
＝39,581.81
（前日比191.32▼）

きょうの地元紙トップニュース

  • 大統領「国民を害する領土問題は容認できない」（スター）
  • 勇者の日に「侵略を押し返せ」と大統領（インクワイアラー）
RSS rss