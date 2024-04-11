「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,700
$100=P5,620

4月11日のまにら新聞から

Sara to Muslims: Eid al-Fitr reminds us to be humble, forgiving

［ 129 words｜2024.4.11｜英字 (English) ］

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte reminds Muslims to be humble, forgiving and deepen their faith as the month-long fasting or Ramadan ends on Wednesday.

In his video message, Duterte said the dedication and faith of the Muslims is an inspiration to everyone.

"The end of Ramadan reminds us to be humble, forgiving, and deepen our faith. May we continue to put into practice the lessons of Qur'an and Prophet Muhammad, and promote goodness to others," she said.

The vice president also emphasized the importance of "unity, respect and love for the country" as the Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"Despite differences, unity, respect and love for the country is very important. Once again I congratulate you with a successful end of Ramadan. Happy Eid al-Fitr! "she added. Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2024年4月11日 次の記事2024年4月11日
トップページ求人情報を表示しない、ここまで-->

カレンダーからニュース検索

= 2024年04月 =
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30
先月 <<>> 翌月

天気

4月10日のマニラ
日の出 午前５時46分 最高気温 34.7（午後１時）
日の入り 午後６時９分 最低気温 24.3（午前４時30分）

為替

1万円両替レートの動き
マニラ市の市中両替商調べ
＄１ Ｐ取引なし（-）
￥151.85（0.02安）
１万円 Ｐ3,700
＄100 Ｐ5,620

株価

比証券取引所は休業
日経平均株価
＝39,581.81
（前日比191.32▼）

きょうの地元紙トップニュース

  • 大統領「国民を害する領土問題は容認できない」（スター）
  • 勇者の日に「侵略を押し返せ」と大統領（インクワイアラー）
RSS rss