Sara to Muslims: Eid al-Fitr reminds us to be humble, forgiving

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte reminds Muslims to be humble, forgiving and deepen their faith as the month-long fasting or Ramadan ends on Wednesday.

In his video message, Duterte said the dedication and faith of the Muslims is an inspiration to everyone.

"The end of Ramadan reminds us to be humble, forgiving, and deepen our faith. May we continue to put into practice the lessons of Qur'an and Prophet Muhammad, and promote goodness to others," she said.

The vice president also emphasized the importance of "unity, respect and love for the country" as the Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"Despite differences, unity, respect and love for the country is very important. Once again I congratulate you with a successful end of Ramadan. Happy Eid al-Fitr! "she added. Robina Asido/DMS