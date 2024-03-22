MIAA expects 1 million passengers during Holy Week

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Thursday it is bracing for at least one million passengers this coming Holy Week.

In a statement, MIAA General Manager Eric Ines estimated a 15 percent increase in the volume of passengers this year compared to last year, when the airport had 926,755 passengers.

“Our domestic operations, in particular, have been consistently surpassing pre-pandemic flight movement and passenger volume. We anticipate travelers taking advantage of exploring local destinations, the ease and convenience of air travel, summer airline promotions, or simply vacationing and being with family during this time,” Ines said.

“We are prepared for this influx at our terminals, especially as Holy Week coincides with summer, historically a peak season for air travel,” he added.

According to Ines, the number of passengers in the first two weeks of March has reached 1,853,132, ranging from 128,000 to 138,000, with a daily average of 132,367.

He expects passenger traffic during this year’s Holy Week observance to reach 140,000 on a single day, or close to the pre-pandemic Lenten season, which recorded 1,126,501 passengers over eight days, averaging 140,81 daily.

Ines assured that there is enough manpower, equipment, and optimal working conditions for amenities and key facilities, including critical airport utilities and backup systems.

He also said MIAA has prepared standby generator sets in case of power outages.

Airport authorities have conducted monthly test runs of the generator sets in the MIAA Admin Building, all complexes of the four passenger terminals, and the International Cargo Terminal to determine their operational performance and ensure their reliability, Ines said.

He also assured the public that MIAA had done a series of electrical maintenance activities at NAIA Terminal 3 in December 2023.

In case of flight disruptions, MIAA will be providing “malasakit kits” to passengers and establish help desks in all terminals where they could address the public’s concerns. Jaspearl Tan/DMS