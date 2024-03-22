DOH alarmed over big jump in pertussis cases

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday is alarmed Thursday over the rising number of pertussis cases in the country from January to March compared to last year.

In a statement, the DOH said the first 10 weeks of 2024, there were over 400 cases of the disease compared to 23 for 2023 and two for 2022. Health Undersecretary Eric Tayag told dzBB 35 persons have died from the disease.

Quezon City, the largest local government unit in the National Capital Region, has declared an outbreak of pertussis.

Tayag said the bulk of the cases are in the NCR followed by Calabarzon.

DOH said the higher number of cases is due to the lack of routine immunization, especially among children, during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that causes influenza-like symptoms of mild fever, colds, and hacking coughs 7 to 10 days after exposure.

The DOH is urging the public to have their pentavalent Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenza type B (DPT-HepB-HiB) vaccines.

"These are available for free at local health centers," said the DOH.

It also reminded voluntary use of a face mask and staying at home when sick, cleaning hands often, and choosing areas with good airflow. DMS