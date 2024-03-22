「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

マニラ
30度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P3,690
$100=P5580

3月22日のまにら新聞から

Five people hurt in Mandaluyong fire

［ 115 words｜2024.3.22｜英字 (English) ］

Five people were injured after a fire broke out in a residential area in Mandaluyong City on Thursday.

Initial report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) said that the fire in the residential area located at Block 6, Addition Hills in Mandaluyong began around 8:48 am

The fire reached the 2nd alarm at 8:58 am and declared under control by 9:21 am before it extinguished at 9:47 am.

The BFP noted that most of the injured victims sustained minor wounds like lacerations and abrasions.

However, the cause of the fire incident and the estimated cost of damage to properties are still being determined by the fire investigators. Robina Asido/DMS

