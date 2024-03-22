Five people hurt in Mandaluyong fire

Five people were injured after a fire broke out in a residential area in Mandaluyong City on Thursday.

Initial report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) said that the fire in the residential area located at Block 6, Addition Hills in Mandaluyong began around 8:48 am

The fire reached the 2nd alarm at 8:58 am and declared under control by 9:21 am before it extinguished at 9:47 am.

The BFP noted that most of the injured victims sustained minor wounds like lacerations and abrasions.

However, the cause of the fire incident and the estimated cost of damage to properties are still being determined by the fire investigators. Robina Asido/DMS