「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,700
$100=P5535

3月17日のまにら新聞から

Philippine Army showcases territorial defense capabilities in CATEX Katihan Battle Period 2

［ 133 words｜2024.3.17｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine Army showcased its territorial defense capabilities during the Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) Katihan's Battle Period 2 that commenced at Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base (CERAB) in Capas, Tarlac on March 15.

Battle Period Phase 2's highlight include the 502nd Combined Arms Brigade's live fire exercise utilizing the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS) 155mm self-propelled guns. Moreover, the Armor Division employed the 120mm Mounted Mortar System (MMS) and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) during the exercise.

The drill tests the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.

The exercise, which is anchored on Philippine Army Implementing Plan “Maragtas,” will wrap up on March 18 through an After Activity Review that will be held at the Training and Doctrine Command's headquarters in Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac. Philippine Army

前の記事2024年3月17日 次の記事2024年3月17日