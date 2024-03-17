Philippine Army showcases territorial defense capabilities in CATEX Katihan Battle Period 2

The Philippine Army showcased its territorial defense capabilities during the Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) Katihan's Battle Period 2 that commenced at Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base (CERAB) in Capas, Tarlac on March 15.

Battle Period Phase 2's highlight include the 502nd Combined Arms Brigade's live fire exercise utilizing the Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer System (ATMOS) 155mm self-propelled guns. Moreover, the Armor Division employed the 120mm Mounted Mortar System (MMS) and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) during the exercise.

The drill tests the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.

The exercise, which is anchored on Philippine Army Implementing Plan “Maragtas,” will wrap up on March 18 through an After Activity Review that will be held at the Training and Doctrine Command's headquarters in Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac. Philippine Army