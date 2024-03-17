DILG form a special investigation team to look into the resort in Chocolate Hills

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) created a special team to conduct an investigation on the establishment of a resort at the Chocolate Hills, which is a protected area, in Bohol.

As it affirms its deep concern over the construction of the Captain’s Peak resort within the hallowed grounds of Bohol’s Chocolate Hills, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos mobilized an investigation team to look into the possible liability of the local government in the province.

"We have mobilized a special investigation team to swiftly ascertain any liability of local officials in this matter," he said.

"Local officials found complicit or negligent with respect to any violation will face legal action. These officials may be suspended or dismissed. We will continue to uphold accountability and integrity in public service," he added.

In a radio interview, Handel Lagunay, Bohol provincial legal officer said aside from Captain's Peak the local government is also looking into other resorts within the Chocolate Hills like the Bud Agta in Barangay Tambo-an in the municipality of Carmen.

"Aside from Captain's Peak there are other resorts in Chocolate hills like the Sagbayan Peak. It has been there for a long time already. For Bud Agta, I think the development of that facility is fairly recent. It's also, it is also being looked into," he said. Robina Asido/DMS