Suspect in broadcaster's killing dies in Bataan hospital: PNP

One of the main suspects in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid nearly two years ago died in Dinalupihan, Bataan on Friday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

Ricardo Zulueta, 42, died at the Bataan Peninsula Medical Center in Barangay San Ramon around 11 p.m., PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said.

Citing a report, Fajardo told reporters Zulueta was brought to a hospital by his brother at around 10 p.m. and died an hour later due to heart failure.

Zulueta’s remains were brought to a funeral parlor in Barangay New San Jose in Dinalupihan and later transferred to Hermosa town.

Zulueta was the deputy of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) head Gerald Bantag, who was tagged as the mastermind in Lapid’s murder.

The National Bureau of Investigation had offered a bounty of P3 million for information on Bantag and Zulueta, who have warrants of arrest from a Muntinlupa court. DMS