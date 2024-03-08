Former First Lady Imelda Marcos now feeling better, says President

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, is now feeling much better following her admission to the hospital for slight pneumonia and fever.

“My mother is feeling much better. I visited her last night after arriving from Melbourne and she was awake, alert, and even up at midnight,” the President said.

“In consultation with her medical team, it has been confirmed that her fever is gradually subsiding, and she is on the path to recovery,” he added.

The President went straight to the hospital after arriving in Manila from Australia late Wednesday.

He said his mother will be staying in the hospital while continuing her treatment. “We've decided to keep her in the hospital until she finishes her prescribed course of antibiotic treatment. This measure will also afford her the necessary rest and continuous medical supervision,” Marcos said. Presidential News Desk