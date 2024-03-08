Marcos leaving for Germany, Czech Republic next week for working visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Maria Louise Araneta-Marcos have been invited by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a working Visit to Germany, and by Czech President Petr Pavel for a State Visit to the Czech Republic. The back-to-back visits will be held from March 11-15.

The President will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. In the Czech Republic, he will meet with the four heads of the Czech government-President Petr Pavel and Prime

Minister Petr Fiala, and the heads of the Czech Parliament-Senate President Milo? Vystr?il and President of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova.

The President’s trip to the two Central European nations follows the visits to Manila of Fiala in April 2023 and German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in January 2024. This endeavor seeks to strengthen bilateral relations and foster increased cooperation with the two nations.

During the President’s time in Germany and the Czech Republic, the President will also meet with prominent business leaders to bolster trade and investment opportunities.

He will also have the opportunity to meet with the Filipino communities living in Germany and the Czech Republic to personally share his administration’s plans and programs for the OFWs and reaffirm the Philippine government’s commitment to supporting Filipinos worldwide.

The visits comes at a significant juncture as the Philippines just celebrated the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations with the Czech Republic last year and will commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Germany this year. Presidential News Desk