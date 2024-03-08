BI arrested Japanese fugitive in Pasay

A Japanese fugitive who is overstaying in the Philippines was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration on Monday.

The Bureau of Immigration identified the arrested Japanese national who is wanted by authorities in Tokyo for large-scale theft as Takayuki Kagoshima, 55.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Kogoshima was arrested by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on March 4.

Tansingco said Kagoshima who is subject of a warrant of arrest for theft in violation of Article 235 of the Japanese Penal Code issued by the court in Fukuoka prefecture was arrested on the strength of a warrant which issued pursuant to a summary deportation order that the BI board of commissioners issued in October 2023.

“In view of the fact that he was already ordered deported for being an undesirable alien, he will be sent back to Japan as soon as we have secured the required clearances for his departure,” Tansingco said.

The Bureau of Immigration noted that Kagoshima is allegedly "a member of the 'JP Dragon syndicate' that plotted to steal cash cards from their victims by pretending to be police officers."

"It was further learned that Kagoshima is an undocumented alien as his passport was already revoked by the Japanese government," it stated.

Tansingco said Kagoshima who is overstaying in the country after his arrival last November 7, 2022, was already included in the Immigration blacklist, thus barring him from re-entering the Philippines.

He is presently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig while awaiting implementation of his deportation. Robina Asido/DMS