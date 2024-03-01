PCG regains control of hacked FB page

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) regained control of its hacked Facebook page after nearly two days on Wednesday.

In a statement, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Balilo said the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service recover full access to its Facebook page at 5:35 am.

He added that their coordination with the Coordinating Center (CICC) under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) resulted in the identification of three hackers with the Facebook names: Fatima Hasan, Murat Kansu, and Vicky Bates.

CICC was also able to confirm that hackers used malware in to breach the PCG Facebook page security.

On Friday, the CICC will do a comprehensive hardware check on all office laptops and computers of CGPAS personnel used to access their official social media platforms to enhance its cybersecurity to prevent further cyberattacks.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan thanked the DICT for helping them recover their Facebook account and their commitment to strengthening the agency’s cybersecurity.

On Monday, the PCG’s Facebook page was breached at 6 pm with the hackers posted video clips of movies.

This is the third hacking attempt on the PCG’s systems, the first was on their website and the second was on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Balilo said they do not have evidence to link the cyberattacks to their intensified efforts in defending the West Philippine Sea. Jaspearl Tan/DMS