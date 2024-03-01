Two offshore quakes occur within 13 minutes in Surigao del Sur

Two offshore earthquakes occured 13 minutes of each in the province of Surigao del Sur on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

These were measured magnitudes 5.3 and 5.4 , both tectonic in origin and near the Philippine trench.

Phivolcs noted that there was no damage and aftershocks expected from the two earthquakes.

The 5.3 magnitude quake which is located at 83 kilometers southeast of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur and has a depth of nine kilometers was recorded at 8:10 am.

The 5.4 magnitude quake took place at around 8:23 am with a depth of 15 kilometers was located at 77 kilometers in the same municipality.

Phivolcs said Intensity Five was felt in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and Intensity Four in Bislig City in the same province while Instrumental Intensity Two was also recorded in Bislig due to the magnitude 5.3 quake.

For the magnitude 5.4 tremor, Intensity Five was also felt in Hinatuan and Intensity Four in Bislig. Both were in Surigao del Sur. Robina Asido/DMS