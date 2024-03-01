47% of Filipinos say economy will improve in the next 12 months: SWS

Forty percent of Filipinos say the economy will improve in the next 12 months, the results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey done December 8-11, 2023, forty percent of Filipinos believe the country’s economy will improve (termed “economic optimists”), 44 percent said it would stay the same (“neutral), and 10 percent said it would worsen (termed “economic pessimists) in the next 12 months.

The remaining five percent did not answer the survey.

SWs said the latest Net Economic Optimistic score is +30, which is classified as “very high”.

It said that in December last year, the Net Economic Optimist score was highest in Metro Manila (very high +36), followed by Mindanao (very high +32), Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila) (very high +30), and the Visayas (high +25).

The poll used 1,200 adult respondents, 300 each from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS