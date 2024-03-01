China to continue security measures in South China Sea

China will continue its security measures in the South China Sea despite the recent statement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the deployment of Chinese warships is "worrisome".

As she expressed grave concern over recent activities of the Philippines in the South China Sea, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning claims that the activities of the Philippine government infringe on their sovereignty.

"China’s position on the South China Sea is consistent and clear. We express grave concern over the Philippines’ recent activities in the South China Sea that infringe on China’s sovereignty and will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable," she said.

Despite Chinese aggression and deployment of Chinese warships in the West Philippine Sea, Marcos assures that the government will continue to patrol its territorial waters while providing help and support to the Filipino fishermen.

"We continue to support all of our fishermen, fisherfolks who make their living from these fishing grounds and we will continue to help them," said Marcos

"Despite whatever else happens, we are being blocked, shadowed, we will continue our mission there, because it is our job to help the fishers that have been fishing in the area for generations," he added. Robina Asido/DMS