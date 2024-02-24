Philippines is first Asian nation to ratify ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment in work

The Philippines has become the first Asian nation to ratify a measure that sets global standards to end workplace violence and harassment.

In a statement, the International Labour Organization (ILO) hailed the Philippines for ratifying ILO Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.

"The ILO welcomes the ratification of Convention No. 190 by the Philippines. This ratification marks an important step to preventing and eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work," said ILO.

In a separate statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported that it was Labor Undersecretary for Labor Relations, Policy, and International Affairs Benedicto Ernesto Bitonio who handed the document to the ILO.

"This event may look simple but it symbolizes several policy initiatives and milestones on what labor and employment in the Philippines has achieved," said Bitonio.

"We will see to it that the Convention will be fully implemented as soon as reasonably possible,” he added.

Last February 20, the Philippines deposited its ratification document of the ILO Convention No. 190 at the ILO headquarters in Geneva.

The ILO C190 affirms the fundamental right of individuals to a workplace free from violence and harassment. DMS