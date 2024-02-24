5 local drug manufacturers to produce anti-tuberculosis medicine following Marcos' directive ? PSAC

Five local drug manufacturers have signed up to participate in the production of anti-tuberculosis medicines in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for the local manufacture of anti-TB and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drugs to combat the dreaded diseases, the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Health Sector Group said on Thursday.

“We are very proud of the collaboration with DOH (Department of Health), [the] focus on TB and HIV, which are two of our more dreaded diseases and increasing in terms of numbers of cases,” said Paolo Borromeo, the PSAC Healthcare Sector Lead, during the 5th PSAC Health Sector Group meeting in Malacanang with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Tuberculosis remains a concern in the Philippines. One of the marching orders by Marcos to Health Secretary Ted Herbosa was to reduce TB cases.

“We are happy to say that five local drug manufacturers signed up to participate in the production of anti-TB medicines, and to participate in national bids to be conducted by the DOH. In fact, I believe there was a bid last November and we are waiting for the results,” Borromeo, who is also the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc., said.

Similar initiatives will be done for HIV because those are the two administration priorities, he noted.

PSAC made a commitment to assist local drug manufacturers that will produce first-line anti-TB/HIV drugs in the country, as well as help facilitate the continued implementation of the green lane program. It will also ensure the consistent implementation of domestic bidder preference.

The President made previous directive to the DOH and the FDA to work with the private sector in identifying medicines that can be produced locally to bring down the cost and ensure steady supply. Presidential News Desk