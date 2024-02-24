Japanese SMEs show high-quality products in the Philippines to address SDGs targets

Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expanding their business presence in the Philippines will benefit the Philippines in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as industry development, economic growth, job creation, and healthier lifestyle promotion, among others, according to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

JICA chief representative Sakamoto Takema, speaking at the “SDGs x Healthy Lifestyle” exhibit at the Mitsukoshi shopping mall BGC, its first Japanese-inspired lifestyle mall branch in South-East Asia, said “Japanese companies have big ideas and innovations that can mutually benefit the Philippines and Japan.

The JICA’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Promotion Program is a great platform for Japanese companies to look for a place to expand their business and bring positive social impacts for countries like the Philippines.”

Three Japanese companies under the JICA PPP Promotion Program were at the Mitsukoshi shopping mall at BGC to showcase their unique and high-quality products to innovate experience and enrich lifestyle.

The three SMEs are Biotech Japan, Takara, Inc., and Kuwanosato, Inc. ?companies with existing presence in the Philippines through the said JICA program.

Biotech Japan is a pioneer of low protein rice technology in the Philippines, beneficial for those with chronic kidney diseases while helping local farmers expand their market.

Takara, Inc. is popular in Japan for their black garlic products. They are partnering with Mariano Marcos State University for local black garlic production seen to boost the local agro-industry. Kuwanosato, Inc., on the other hand, spearheads mulberry cultivation and mulberry leaves tea making in the Philippines which is also to ignite both value-adding agro-industry development and healthier lifestyle.

The JICA chief also highlighted that Japanese private sector is known for their brand of innovative ideas with social impacts. By bringing their business to countries like the Philippines, they create a win-win scenario where jobs are created, while helping developing countries address sustainable development challenges.

JICA added that the JICA PPP Promotion Program is worth exploring by the Philippine government so more Japanese investors looking to expand business can come in the Philippines. JICA Philippines