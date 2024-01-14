BFAR: four provinces still affected by red tide

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) continues to warn the public from consuming shellfish from the coastal areas of four provinces in Central Visayas and Mindanao due to the Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) or toxic red tide.

BFAR said the "shellfishes collected and tested from coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur; and coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte are still positive for toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit."

It noted that "all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas" remain unsafe for human consumption.

However, "fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking."

It can be recalled that just last month, there were eight coastal areas in six provinces of Visayas and Mindanao affected by the toxic red tide.

Other areas that were previously affected by the Paralytic Shellfish Poison includes Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian) in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan; coastal waters of Roxas City in Capiz; coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo. Robina Asido/DMS