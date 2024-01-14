Transport modernization program will address traffic congestion, professionalize transport workers, says official

The Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) being implemented by the government will address traffic congestion, professionalize transport workers, and help boost the economy, a transport official said on Saturday.

Andy Ortega, chairman of the Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC), told a news forum in Quezon City that the modernization program can definitely help ease traffic congestion through proper fleet management and proper dispatching.

The OTC promulgates and implements rules and regulations governing the promotion, organization, regulation, supervision, and development of transportation cooperatives in the country.

“Ang ilalabas lang po ng mga kooperatiba na sasakyan sa kalye iyong tama lang at iyong kailangan lang,” Ortega said, citing media reports saying the Philippines has the worst traffic in 2023.

“So, kapag nagawa po ito nang maayos ay hindi na po tayo makakakita na sobra iyong sasakyan, kaunti ang pasahero but tama lang iyong dami ng sasakyan para sa pasahero sa oras na iyon. Iyon po iyong siguro hindi lang natin napag-uusapan but iyon po iyong epekto nito (modernization),” he said.

“Dagdag ko lang po sabi nga po ng isang expert, ‘Kapag mayroon na tayong modernization, proper dispatching, ang mga sasakyan natin 24 hours na po iyang tatakbo,’ ? hindi po kapag rush hour, hindi tatakbo ? kulang ang sasakyan, he added.

With proper shifting, transport services will remain available even in wee hours, and could even serve as call center workers who usually rely on taxis with the absence of available PUVs.

“Kapag may proper dispatching, tuluy-tuloy po iyong modern vehicle na mas mura kaysa sa taxi ? iyon po iyong hindi lang natin napag-uusapan; iyon po iyong epekto ng programang modernisasyon po,” Ortega said.

PUV modernization will also professionalize transport workers in the country, which could greatly contribute to the overall economy through better transport services, said Riza Marie Paches, board member of the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“Iyan po talaga ang inaasahan nating mangyari para po tuluy-tuloy kasi iyong ekonomiya din po natin ay nakabase doon sa tuluy-tuloy din po na supply or presence noong public transport service,” Paches told the same forum.

Also with the transport consolidation, Paches said cooperatives will adopt a common slip management across the system, providing organized scheduling of PUVs for the benefit of the commuters.

The government has been implementing the PUVMP to address both the aggravating transport related problems and the future transportation demand of the country.

The program aims to fundamentally transform the public transport system in the country making both commuting and public transportation operations more dignified, humane, and on par with global standards.

Through the program, the government eyes to provide a comfortable life for all Filipinos by providing a safer, more efficient, reliable, convenient, affordable, climate-friendly, and environmentally sustainable transportation system in the country. Presidential News Desk