Germany eyes to hire skilled workers, hospitality industry workers

Germany has expressed interest on hiring not only nurses but also other skilled workers and those in the hospitality industry, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation Patricia Yvonne Caunan said on Saturday.

According to Caunan, the Philippines and Germany have signed a joint declaration of interest this week, building upon the 10-year old Triple Win Program between the two countries, which primarily involved recruitment of nurses overseas.

“Kung maalala ninyo po ay mayroon na po tayong deployment to Germany, actually last po sinelebreyt iyong 10th year anniversary ng Triple Win Program which is iyon ang parang kumbaga naging pasimula naging benchmark pagdating sa government-to-government recruitment ng nurses. Ito ay nangyari 10 years ago pa,” she said.

The Philippines and Germany are now exploring opportunities in the recruitment of other skilled Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Caunan said.

She also highlighted that this arrangement would be a win-win situation for both parties.

“So, ang magandang development dito, nagsabi ang Germany na hindi lamang nurses ang gusto namin kung ‘di other skilled workers including mga electricians, electrical engineer mga iba’t iba pong trabaho sa hospitality sector,” Caunan said.

“At ang isa pa pong naging magandang part nitong joint declaration natin of interest ay iyong tinatawag namin ngayon win-win situation kung saan no less [than] the President said na hindi naman puwedeng basta kumukuha lamang ng mga Filipino workers ang mga bansang ito sa atin at hindi sila nagiging parte ng solusyon sa pagkakaroon ng more?for example nurses dito sa ating bansa, " she added.

This is the fourth country which the Philippines signed agreements with that are aimed to address the shortage of, not only the workforce but also in teaching staff for the nursing profession.Other countries include Canada, Vienna and Austria.

“Naka-focus po ang Department of Migrant Workers, doon sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga bansang ito upang tumulong sila, lalung-lalo na po sa pag-address ng nursing shortage sa bansa,” Caunan said.

The said agreements are also expected to provide scholarships as well as focus in helping upgrading hospital facilities, training facilities, and faculty development here in the country, she added. Presidential News Desk