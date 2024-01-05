Maharlika Investment Corp holds inaugural board meeting

The Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) held its inaugural board meeting on Wednesday, discussing fund capitalization and potential sectors to tap to achieve multigenerational commercial, economic, and social development value creation.

At the same time, the MIC, the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF)’s governing body, nominated the chairpersons for board committees, created additional committees, and tackled other administrative matters.

“The inaugural board meeting of the Maharlika Investment Corp., held yesterday, January 3rd, 2024, was the sowing of a seed, destined to grow into a mighty sequoia of multigenerational commercial and economic value for the Philippines,” Joel Consing, the MIC’s President & CEO said in a statement, adding that the meeting was about setting a vision, bold and unwavering, for generations to come.

Highlighting the importance of transparency to nurture MIC’s growth, Consing said that the investment body commits to operating with utmost openness, ensuring public trust through consistent communication and rigorous accountability.

“The Maharlika Investment Corp. is not just a financial entity; it is a torchbearer for a brighter Philippine future. We invite all Filipinos to join us in tending this flame, nurturing the seeds of national prosperity, and together, realizing a legacy that spans generations,” he said.

The MIC Board comprises Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, sitting as chairperson in an ex officio capacity, and Consing as vice chair.

Other members include Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) president and CEO Ma. Lynette Ortiz, Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) president and CEO Michael de Jesus, and Directors Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco II, and Roman Felipe Reyes.

Also present during the meeting is the Fund’s Advisory Body, which is composed of the Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) represented by Undersecretary Leo Angelo Larcia and Bureau of the Treasury (BTR) Treasurer Sharon Almanza.

The MIC, created under Republic Act (RA) No. 11954, serves as the primary vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the MIF?the Philippines’ first sovereign wealth fund?for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments.

The MIF is in line with the Marcos administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda for poverty reduction and Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 to 2028 for deep economic and social transformation.

The Fund is designed to catalyze economic development and accelerate the country’s growth by optimizing the use of government financial assets and promoting intergenerational management. Presidential News Desk