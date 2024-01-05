「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1月5日のまにら新聞から

Two soldiers killed in Lanao del Sur ambush

［ 105 words｜2024.1.5｜英字 (English) ］

ZAMBOANGA CITY?Two soldiers were killed while another survived in an ambush staged by the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group in Lanao del Sur, the military said Thursday.

The 1st Infantry Division said the ambush took place in Barangay Lininding, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur on Wednesday.

The1st Infantry Division said the three soldiers were traveling to the municipality of Munai, Lanao del Norte when they were ambushed.

The survivor reported the incident to a nearby military detachment.

The 1st Infantry Division said the attackers got the slain soldiers' belongings, guns and ammunition. Troops recovered the bodies and brought them to a funeral parlor in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte. DMS

