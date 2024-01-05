PNP orders crackdown against content creators destabilizing the Marcos administration

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Thursday ordered a crackdown against content

creators spreading disinformation on social media platforms to destabilize the Marcos’ administration.

Acorda has directed the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) and other police units to go after the people behind moves to bring down Marcos from power through social media.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP spokesperson, cited as an example of the spreaders of fake news the “General’s Opinion, a YouTube channel with 104,000 followers claiming that generals from the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are trying to ask President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign.

The YouTube channel also used the photographs of Acorda, AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Marcos.

The video’s narrator claimed that even Marcos’ sister, Senator Imee Marcos, is also asking him to resign.

Fajardo said Acorda wants criminal complaints filed against those using the police organization to destabilize the government. DMS