Flights for Japan resume late Tuesday

Flights bound for Japan have resumed late Tuesday after a fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport caused by the apparent collision between a Japan Airlines and a coast guard plane has been put under control, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

According to NAIA Information Officer Jenson Nelias, flights to Japan resumed at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, following the temporary runway closure at Haneda Airport.

Nelias said three flights have left, including two from JAL and one from Philippine Airlines (PAL).

“Last night, the operations at Haneda Airport resumed,” Nelias told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview. “All flights are back to normal,” he said.

In an advisory posted on Facebook, JAL said it would provide changes and refunds for customers affected by the accident free of charge.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the Japan Coast Guard personnel who lost their lives as a result and apologize for the distress and inconvenience caused to our passengers, their families, and those affected. The safety of our customers and employees is our number one priority, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation,” the statement read.

“In light of this accident, we are offering changes and refunds for JAL Group flight tickets without any fees for customers with reservations until March 31, 2024,” it added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS