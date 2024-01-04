Philippines, US military starts second joint patrol in the WPS

By Robina Asido

The Philippines and United States military conducted another joint maritime patrol as part of its second maritime cooperative activity in the West Philippine Sea.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said the AFP and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) held the second maritime cooperative activity in the West Philippine Sea Wednesday which will end on Thursday.

In a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Trinidad said the joint patrol was conducted within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) "particularly in the Western part of Occidental Mindoro".

"It is in between (Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal) BDM and Recto Bank as the general area," he added.

Trinidad said the AFP deployed four Philippine Navy vessels, a search and rescue / multi-role helicopter, and an anti-submarine warfare capable helicopter.

On the other hand, the USINDOPACOM used four US Navy vessels from the Carrier Strike Group 1, which include an aircraft carrier, a cruiser, and two destroyers, and multiple combat aircraft.

The two-day activity will include "passing exercises, communication checks, cross-deck exercises, joint patrols, Officer of the Watch maneuvers, and fixed-wing flight operations."

"On the first day, the AFP and USINDOPACOM assets arrived at the rendezvous area and performed advanced maritime communication exercises. The participating vessels completed division tactics, an exercise to develop their confidence in maneuvering near other vessels. Further, the conduct of these exercises requires complete coordination between PH-US assets to enhance the operational capabilities and interoperability of both forces," he said. DMS