DMW to provide financial aid to quake-hit OFWs in Japan

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it will provide financial assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit Japan last Sunday.

The amount of the DMW financial assistance, however, was not yet disclosed.

DMW Undersecretary and officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said affected OFWs in Japan must reach the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Osaka via email: mwo_osaka@dmw.gov.ph or mwoosaka.welfare@gmail.com.

Cacdac said OFWs may also contact the MWO Osaka Hotline numbers: +81 7022756082 or +81 7024474016. DMS