「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,880
$100=P5540

1月4日のまにら新聞から

DMW to provide financial aid to quake-hit OFWs in Japan

［ 82 words｜2024.1.4｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it will provide financial assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit Japan last Sunday.

The amount of the DMW financial assistance, however, was not yet disclosed.

DMW Undersecretary and officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said affected OFWs in Japan must reach the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Osaka via email: mwo_osaka@dmw.gov.ph or mwoosaka.welfare@gmail.com.

Cacdac said OFWs may also contact the MWO Osaka Hotline numbers: +81 7022756082 or +81 7024474016. DMS

前の記事2024年1月4日 次の記事2024年1月4日