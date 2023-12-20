Tolentino steps down as chairman of Senate Blue Ribbon panel

Senator Francis Tolentino on Tuesday stepped down as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to ulfill his promise of overseeing the committee in a short period.

“In fulfillment of a sacred commitment to serve as Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman and Member of the Commission on Appointments for a concise term of one and a half years, I find it both a duty and an honor to uphold the essence of a prior agreement. This decision is rooted in a deep-seated belief that the public office demands fidelity to the pledges made,” Tolentino said in a statement.

“It is my intention to honor an agreement,” he added.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri previously said in a radio interview that Tolentino informed him of his plan to resign as committee chair due to him becoming busy with his re-election bid in 2025.

He said that among the lawmakers who could possibly replace Tolentino are senators Pia Cayetano, Alan Peter Cayetano, and Francis Escudero. Jaspearl Tan