One missing in Davao due to Tropical Depression “Kabayan”: NDRRMC

One man was reported missing while more than 82,000 were displaced due to Tropical Depression “Kabayan”, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

The NDRRMC said the missing individual was in the Davao Region.

A total of 82,703 persons were displaced and 22,695 persons were pre-emptively evacuated.

The number of affected families was 25,489 or 86,321 persons in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga. Out of this, 19,601 families or 67,105 individuals were served inside evacuation centers.

One road in Eastern Visayas and one bridge in Northern Mindanao are unpassable.

The NDRRMC said 53 houses were damaged, 50 of which were partially damaged while three were totally damaged.

Damage to infrastructure amounted to P200,000 in the Caraga region.

Local government units provided P92,676.05 worth of assistance in family food packs to residents in Caraga who were affected by “Kabayan”.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Kabayan”, which became a low pressure area which was last seen 290 km west southwest of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Quezon, and Aurora due to the low pressure area or shear line while Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the Northeast monsoon, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the Northeast monsoon. Jaspearl Tan