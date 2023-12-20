DOTr orders operating hours of LRT-2, MRT-3 expanded on Dec, 20-23: report

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) ordered last trips at the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and MRT-3 expanded for December 20-23 due to the Christmas rush, dzBB reported.

The DOTr Tuesday said the last trip of the North Aveue to Taft line will be at 10:30 pm and that of the Taft to North Avenue route will be at 11:05.

For LRT-1, the final trip of the Baclaran to Roosevelt line will be at 10:45 pm while the Roosevelt to Baclaran line is at 11 pm.

For LRT-2, the last trip of the Recto-Antipolo line is at 10:30 pm and Antipolo to Recto at 10 pm. DMS