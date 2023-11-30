DOH calls for voluntary use of face masks amid surge in respiratory illnesses in China

The Department of Health (DOH) called on the general public to consider using face masks, especially those who are considered as vulnerable individuals, as respiratory illness have risen in China.

"For safety, we encourage the voluntary use of masks, especially for those with comorbidities and autoimmune diseases," the health department said.

DOH spokesman Undersecretary Eric Tayag, said similar circumstances were seen before COVID-19 was detected in China four years ago.

As of November 11, a total of 182,721 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases have been reported in the Philippines. This is 51 percent higher compared to the 121,160 cases reported during the same period last 2022.

"We anticipate the cases to continue declining in the coming weeks but are expected to rise again by the start of January," the DOH said.

It also added that they have yet to see new virus or pathogens causing respiratory illnesses. DMS