Civilian Christmas convoy needs permit from MARINA to ensure seaworthiness of vessels

Cvilian groups planning to have a Christmas convoy in the West Philippine Sea need to get a special permit from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to ensure that the vessels that will be used are seaworthy, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said Wednesday.

The Atin Ito coalition was allowed by the National Security Council to proceed with their plan to bring Christmas gifts and donations to troops in the West Philippine Sea, but they are banned from going to BRP Sierra Madre which is grounded in Ayungin Shoal.

The coalition said it would use 40 vessels as convoy, but Tarriela told the “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” briefing, the PCG will not allow the civilian groups to use indigenous boats or fishing vessels for their Christmas convoy.

“On the part of the Philippine Coast Guard, we will talk about the vessels which they use and these should be watercraft that are really intended to carry passengers. We cannot allow them to carry out this Christmas convoy caravan using fishing vessels,” Tarriela said.

“They also need to seek permission from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) for them to sail from El Nido to the West Philippine Sea…We are only mandated to enforce the safety regulations regarding maritime safety. For our part, we have to make sure that they have all those necessary documents that came from MARINA so they can be allowed to sail,” he added.

Tarriela appealed to people who want to bring Christmas cheer to soldiers in the West Philippine Sea to bring their gifts to the nearest PCG and AFP units instead of holding convoys to the area so that their lives would not be at risk.

He also advised civilians joining the convoy to be “mindful” of their safety, especially with the limited number of vessels that the PCG has.

Meanwhile, Atin Ito co-convenor Rafaela David said they will coordinate with the related government agencies to ensure the security of their mission.

“We need a high level of clearance to be allowed to enter (BRP Sierra Madre). That being said, we will really try our best to come near it as much as possible and considering the safety and practicability. So that somehow, we can be seen by the troops and we can turn over the donations with the help of the Philippine Coast Guard to our front liners in BRP Sierra Madre,” David told dzBB.

David said their only intention was to send donations to troops and not to worsen the tensions in the West Philippine Sea. Jaspearl Tan/DMS