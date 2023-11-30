Marcos to participate ‘climate change convention’ in Dubai, says PH must take lead in climate change mitigation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to leave for Dubai on Thursday to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), a few months after he was invited by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government in June this year.

UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Al-Zaabi personally invited President Marcos to attend the COP28 during his courtesy visit to the President at the Malacanan Palace on June 13, 2023.

In his speech during the turn-over of P541.44-million People’s Survival Fund (PSF) to six local government units at the Malacanan Palace on Wednesday, President Marcos said that he will use COP28 to call on the global community to stay committed to climate change mitigation programs.

“We will use this platform to rally to global community and call upon nations to honor their commitments, particularly in climate financing,” Marcos said as he emphasized that the Philippines will “once again poised to lead” in the gathering.

The President underscored the significance of the COP28 to the Philippines being determined as one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change in the world.

“And so, we must do our part here in the Philippines,” Marcos said.

“But we must also take the lead when it comes to the global move and the global aspiration that those most vulnerable communities around the world will somehow be assisted by the developing countries when it comes to these measures to mitigate and to adapt to climate change,” he added.

The chief executive said climate change mitigation is not the responsibility of the government, but of all the Filipino people. Presidential News Desk