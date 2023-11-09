Japanese language training begins for the 16th batch of JPEPA nurse and certified careworker candidates

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held online to formally begin the Preparatory Japanese Language Training for the 16th batch of Filipino candidates for nurse and certified care worker under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

In his message, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed his well wishes and gratitude to all the candidates and partners of the JPEPA program. Also in the ceremony were Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac of the Department of Migrant Workers, Suzuki Ben of the Japan Foundation, Manila, and Philip Sanvictores of the Nihongo Center Foundation, Inc.

The 247 candidates will undergo six months of training on Japanese language, culture, and society prior to their deployment to Japan. The training will be implemented online and onsite by the Nihongo Center Foundation Inc. and The Japan Foundation, Manila. Daily living and internet allowances and tablet computers are provided to each candidate for the duration of the training.

An additional six months of Japanese language training will be conducted for the candidates upon arrival in Japan, prior to their assignment in hospitals and caregiving facilities.

Candidates who pass the Japanese national examination for nurse or caregiver during the EPA program can further their employment in Japan as full-fledged nurses or certified care workers.

Interested applicants may visit the official Department of Migrant Workers website for announcements regarding the program. Japan Information and Culture Center