Marcos thanks NGOs, international community for rebuilding Tacloban

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday recognized the efforts of local and international non-government organizations that helped in rebuilding and recovery of Tacloban City that was left devastated by Super Typhoon Yolanda ten years ago.

“I know that everyone here had a part to play in the recovery but we cannot overstate... the international NGOs, the local NGOs that came and your help with the rebuilding and the rehabilitation and the recovery,” Marcos said in his message during the 10th year Yolanda Commemoration Anniversary in Tacloban.

Marcos recalled that NGOs and private companies were among the first responders after the tragedy, along with government agencies who extended help to survivors.

“It is impossible to overstate how important it is to us what you did for us after Yolanda and in the years subsequent to Yolanda where you never left us,” the President said.

“You stayed with us and stayed with us for years until you could see that we had recovered. And for that, we owe you a debt of gratitude that we will never be able to repay,” he added.

The chief executive said the private sector complemented with the programs of the government by implementing their own initiatives, including cash-for-work programs and other interventions.

“The aid that came from all directions, the volunteerism, the heroism that overflowed in the affected areas, specifically in the rehabilitation of Tacloban,” Marcos said.

“Indeed, what we saw back then was the spirit of bayanihan in its truest form — moving without prompting, without hindrance, and without ceasing,” he added. Presidential News Desk