Marcos announces 40 Filipinos cross Rafah border

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that 40 Filipinos from the Gaza strip have crossed the Rafah border in Egypt.

In a video message he posted in his Facebook account on Wednesday, Marcos said the Filipinos are on their way to Cairo for their repatriation.

"I am happy to announce that 40 of our citizens have safely crossed the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt. They are now on their way to Cairo, where they will be repatriated back to our country in the next coming days," he said.

Marcos recognized the effort of the Department of Foreign Affairs, especially its personnel at the embassies in Israel, Jordan and Egypt who coordinated the successful passage of the Filipinos from Gaza strip.

“We also thank the government of Israel and Egypt for prioritizing the evacuation of our countrymen from their territories. We also recognized the mediation effort of Qatar which was the reason for the reopening of the borders,” he said.

Marcos also expressed hope that the remaining Filipinos in Gaza will soon be able to cross the border with their Palestinian family members or spouses.

“I am hopeful that our citizens who also want to be repatriated will soon cross the border with their spouses and loved ones safely," he said.

In an online press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega confirmed that the government of Israel has guaranteed to allow the Palestinian spouses of Filipinos in Gaza to cross the border.

However, De Vega noted that the Philippines is still waiting for the written approval from the Israel government on the matter.

"There's a statement that has been made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs In Israel verbally to our embassy that the Palestinian spouses of our nationals will be allowed," he said.

"We're just waiting for the confirmation in writing, but the Palestinian spouses of Filipinos will also be allowed to leave Gaza with their spouses. So, it is just a matter of getting the written approval. And that will be, it will be easier for the embassy to convince those left to cross the border when their time comes or when they are already called to cross," he added. Robina Asido/DMS