AFP may join reported Japan-US-Australia sea drill if invited

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) may join the reported plan of Japan, United States and Australia to conduct trilateral naval drills in the South China Sea on August 23.

Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman, said the military is not aware where the trilateral drill will be conducted but he noted that the AFP may "probably" join them if they will be invited.

"We are not aware as to where this drill will be conducted, as of this time," he said.

"If we will be invited then probably we will join, but as to the exercise itself, I think it’s for them to answer on that," he added.

In previous interviews, the National Security Council spokesman and Deputy Director General Jonathan Malaya said the joint United States and Philippine patrol in the West Philippine Sea are still being finalized and expected to hold before the year ends.

In another interview, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano also confirmed talks about multilateral patrol between US, Philippines and Japan. Robina Asido/DMS