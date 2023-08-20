AFP tells China Coast Guard to ''not interfere''in resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) told China Coast Guard ''to 'behave'' and ''not interfere'' with its rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to Ayungin shoal "that is about to take place soon".

"We have (a) special message to the China Coast Guard for them to behave. They should not do any action that will endanger peoples’ lives. For all the consequences that their singular acts will do, the blame will be to them and to the authorities above them, so they should behave," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman, said in a forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

"They should not interfere in our RoRe mission," he added.

However, when asked what the AFP will do if China Coast Guard does not adhere to their message, Aguilar said "we will see what will happen."

Aguilar did not say when and how the rotation and resupply mission will be done but he noted that the military troops involved in the mission are very well aware of the risk of their job.

"Yes, they know very well and the risk may be high but of course since we volunteered for this kind of job and it is our obligation to defend what is ours, and it is also our obligation to look after each other, then the danger is no amount at all," he said.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines is duty bound to ensure the wellbeing of its personnel on the BRP Sierra Madre. We are therefore committed to the conduct of another RoRe mission for our personnel and to maintain our presence in the Ayungin Shoal. This exercise of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction is a testament to that firm belief in the rules-based international order that underpins regional peace and stability," he added.

Aguilar stressed that "Ayungin Shoal holds a strategic importance for the Philippines and the fishing ground for our fishermen."

"Beyond its practical purpose the RoRe mission to the shoal is a clear demonstration of our resolve to stand up against threats and coercion and our commitment in upholding the rule of law," he said.

"As we continue to pursue this humanitarian undertaking and defend our rights over our maritime shoals, we also affirm our support for the peaceful settlement of disputes," Aguilar added. DMS/By Robina Asido