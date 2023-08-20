Arroyo says she didn't promise China to remove Navy ship from Ayungin Shoal

Former President and House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said no promise to China was made to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal during her term as president from 2002 to 2010.

Arroyo issued her statement Saturday after she was asked to comment on China's claim on the alleged promise of the Philippine government to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

"I will categorically state three facts. First, I never made such a promise to China or any other country. Second, I never authorized any of my government officials to make such a promise,'' she said.

Third, I only became aware of such claims recently, when the matter surfaced in public discussions," she added.

"Beyond this, I will not make any further comment, in order to allow our foreign affairs officials to deal with it with a minimum of distraction," she added. Robina Asido/DMS