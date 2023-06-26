One killed as police, military clash with armed men in Sulu

One policeman was reported killed as the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported '' government forces encountered an undetermined number of enemies, resulting in casualties on both sides'' as an arrest warrant and search warrant was being served on a former vice mayor of Maimbung, Sulu on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, PNP Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen Redrico Maranan said there were 14 wounded, thirteen from the police and one from the Army in a nearly 10-hour firefight.

Patrolman Regim Gacod of the 7th Special Action Battalion was declared dead on arrival at Maimbung Hospital.

Lt. Col Dominador Mauricio, Batallion Commander of the 7th Special Action Battalion, a cadaver of those involved in the firefight was recovered. ''There are still undetermined casualties and wounded from the group of Pando Mudjasan,'' the PNP statement said.

Police and military were trying to serve an arrest warrant for crime and a search warrant against former Vice Mayor Pando Mudjasan in Barangay Bualo Lipid at 7:30 am Saturday.

They were unable to arrest Mudjasan.

''Mudjasan is reported to be employing armed civilians and keeping in his possession loose firearms and explosives,'' said Maranan.

The wounded police personnel were identified as: Capt. Ergie Wanawan. Corporal Nelvin Roble, Corporal Butz Lenard Bakidan, Corporal Jayson Cabalquinto, Corporal Jerwin Tongala, Corporal John Lord Paasa, Corporal Simon Ligmayo, Corporal Vileo Raven Jariolne, Staff Sergeant Julakbar Jahani, Staff Sergeant Jadier Alfad, Corporal Alnadzmi Sahirani, Patrolman Jasper Massagan and Jason Dacio.

The injured Army soldier was only identified as a personnel from the 41st Infantry Battalion.

''Some of the wounded personnel were brought to an undisclosed medical facilities for immediate treatment,''the PNP statement said. DMS